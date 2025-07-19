CONGRESS CUTS 💲9 BILLION IN PRE-APPROVED FUNDING❗

#trending #topstories #congress





At the heart of the rescissions package that passed in the Senate early Thursday morning is $9 billion in spending cuts, from funding that had previously been approved by Congress.





In a speech on the Senate floor Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said, "It’s a small but important step toward fiscal sanity that we all should be able to agree is long overdue.”





Republicans are celebrating the 51-48 vote, which gives the green light to claw back those funds, including about $8 billion in foreign aid they say is wasteful, citing examples in speeches.





"$18 million to gender diversity in the Mexican street lighting industry. 2.4 million to make international disaster aid more considerate of sexual orientation and gender identity $2.2 million to reduce xenophobia toward Venezuela migrants; $3 million for Iraqi Sesame Street," said Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Miss.





