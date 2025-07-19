CONGRESS CUTS 💲9 BILLION IN PRE-APPROVED FUNDING❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At the heart of the rescissions package that passed in the Senate early Thursday morning is $9 billion in spending cuts, from funding that had previously been approved by Congress.
In a speech on the Senate floor Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said, "It’s a small but important step toward fiscal sanity that we all should be able to agree is long overdue.”
Republicans are celebrating the 51-48 vote, which gives the green light to claw back those funds, including about $8 billion in foreign aid they say is wasteful, citing examples in speeches.
"$18 million to gender diversity in the Mexican street lighting industry. 2.4 million to make international disaster aid more considerate of sexual orientation and gender identity $2.2 million to reduce xenophobia toward Venezuela migrants; $3 million for Iraqi Sesame Street," said Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Miss.
ABC News 4 (WCIV-TV) covers local news, weather, sports and more in the Charleston, South Carolina metro area and surrounding communities.
