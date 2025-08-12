Mike Yeadon and Jim Ferguson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXCLUSIVE: BREAKING: FORMER PFIZER VP BLOWS THE WHISTLE Dr Mike Yeadon — former Pfizer Vice President & Head of Respiratory Research — says the pandemic was a supranational agenda for total control. “Lockdowns, digital ID, CBDCs – all planned. This wasn’t public health. It was about enslaving humanity.