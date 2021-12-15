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‘Dragflation’ is here, Fed will ‘blow everything up’ once rates hit this level - Gerald Celente
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120 views • December 15, 2021
From Kitco News
The Federal Reserve is now fighting the strongest inflationary environment since the 1980s, and pressure is mounting for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to begin not just tapering asset purchases, but hiking interest rates.
Gerald Celente, publisher of The Trends Journal told Michelle Makori, editor-in-chief of Kitco News, that should an “artificially low” interest rate policy end, disaster would hit global financial markets.
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/qX2bohS0StI
The Federal Reserve is now fighting the strongest inflationary environment since the 1980s, and pressure is mounting for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to begin not just tapering asset purchases, but hiking interest rates.
Gerald Celente, publisher of The Trends Journal told Michelle Makori, editor-in-chief of Kitco News, that should an “artificially low” interest rate policy end, disaster would hit global financial markets.
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/qX2bohS0StI
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