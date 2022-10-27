Create New Account
Fruits ! And the Reason why you are always Hungry .
Health and Nature
This video is to explain the link between Fructose and gaining weight ! Why we are always hungry and why eating a high fructose diet year around could be very harmful .

For individual health coaching and consultations e-mail : [email protected]

Follow me on Instagram : healwithnature101

