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Thousands march in Australia at the Qld/NSW border. 22nd August 2021. 1 of 5..
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20 views • October 04, 2021
Thousands march in defiance of government restrictions and medical apartheid. Australia, at the imaginary line between the states of Queensland and New South Wales in the twin towns of Coolangatta-Tweed Heads, 22nd August 2021. People protest govt border crossing restrictions and jab mandates.
There are people living in the border bubble on either side of the imaginary line who can't visit loved ones, go to work and doctors appointments without having at least one covid innoculation and/or having get tested and quarantining upon returning home.
It's tearing families apart, killing small business and affecting people's income and health. Especially mental health.
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There are people living in the border bubble on either side of the imaginary line who can't visit loved ones, go to work and doctors appointments without having at least one covid innoculation and/or having get tested and quarantining upon returning home.
It's tearing families apart, killing small business and affecting people's income and health. Especially mental health.
All right reserved.
Follow & subscribe to Roobs' Flyers @;
TG - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Odysee/Lbry - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
lbry://@roobsflyers#0
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SgYhxS6Eb6ka/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7eCH7TM_T2cCb08qni6TKQ
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
Contact Roobs' Flyers - [email protected] or [email protected]
Thanks for watching
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