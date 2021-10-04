BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Thousands march in Australia at the Qld/NSW border. 22nd August 2021. 1 of 5..
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
121 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • October 04, 2021
Thousands march in defiance of government restrictions and medical apartheid. Australia, at the imaginary line between the states of Queensland and New South Wales in the twin towns of Coolangatta-Tweed Heads, 22nd August 2021. People protest govt border crossing restrictions and jab mandates.
There are people living in the border bubble on either side of the imaginary line who can't visit loved ones, go to work and doctors appointments without having at least one covid innoculation and/or having get tested and quarantining upon returning home.
It's tearing families apart, killing small business and affecting people's income and health. Especially mental health.

All right reserved.

Follow & subscribe to Roobs' Flyers @;
TG - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Odysee/Lbry - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
lbry://@roobsflyers#0
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SgYhxS6Eb6ka/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7eCH7TM_T2cCb08qni6TKQ
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens

Contact Roobs' Flyers - [email protected] or [email protected]

Thanks for watching
Keywords
freedomaustralia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. waives $320 million in Egypt military aid conditions, citing Iran war role

U.S. waives $320 million in Egypt military aid conditions, citing Iran war role

Willow Tohi
Hegseth Appoints Major MAGA Donors as Pentagon Advisors, Raising Conflict of Interest Concerns

Hegseth Appoints Major MAGA Donors as Pentagon Advisors, Raising Conflict of Interest Concerns

Garrison Vance
Trump Says He May Invoke Insurrection Act Around Midterms, Officials Say

Trump Says He May Invoke Insurrection Act Around Midterms, Officials Say

Douglas Harrington
Iowa Midterms Put Farm Policy, Trump Agenda at Center of 2026 Races

Iowa Midterms Put Farm Policy, Trump Agenda at Center of 2026 Races

Sterling Ashworth
Victory by November? How a &#8220;defeated&#8221; Iran became Trump&#8217;s midterm bargaining chip

Victory by November? How a “defeated” Iran became Trump’s midterm bargaining chip

Lance D Johnson
Obama-Appointed Judge Slams the Brakes on Trump&#8217;s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Obama-Appointed Judge Slams the Brakes on Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy