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Let's celebrate! HAPPY PURIM! Promises from Heaven for You! 2022 with Prophecy Excerpts, A Jubilee, Salvation Prayer (mirrored)
Yahsladyinred - Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
Yahsladyinred - Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
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42 views • March 17, 2022
this is a mirrored video

Happy Purim, may ABBA YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH & PRECIOUS RUACH HA KODESH grant you victory in every way and may you have the best Purim yet! Keep it Pure & Holy!
- much love, Prophet Elisheva

Prophecy 80
From this day forward I command the Bride of YAHUSHUA, MY Esther of New, to observe the Feast of Purim and make merry! Celebrate and praise ME for delivering Esther! For without her, how would the bloodline of YAHUSHUA come forth? There would not have been any Hebrews on the face of the earth left, if Haman had succeeded.

[...] Bride of YAHUSHUA, study the Book of Esther! Bride of YAHUSHUA, rejoice! Again I, YAHUVEH, say rejoice! This IS the year of your Jubilee! Do not be focused on the judgments and vengeance

Prophecy 108
Just know that you do sparkle before ME! ALL OF THOSE who walk in MY Holiness and MY truth, who truly KNOW what Purim represents, what it is about! Just know this! You sparkle before ME, you WEAR— the finest garments. For there can be no finer garment than the Robe of Righteousness that MY SON YAHUSHUA puts around you.

Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html

If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw


In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S NAME, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu

* * * * * * *
http://amightywind.com

Full YDS Anthem song, "No Sin No Compromise, 'YAHUSHUA'S demons stompers' " - please watch this video to learn who the YDS prayer intercessors are, and the story behind the song -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc

You can also watch this video on rumble please click here and also subscribe to my Rumble channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-443994

Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
Keywords
yahs holy daysyahushua being jewishpurims deliverance
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