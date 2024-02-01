NWO SERVICE CORPS & MURDER INC. -- CHRISTOPHER JAMES - SGT Report

You NEED to understand that EVERYTHING hinges on JURISDICTION!
Get out of the Jurisdiction of the #Criminal filled, Maritime Admiralty Law Courts!
You must learn how to stand as a MAN or WOMAN!
Exit the "Legal Fiction" system that you have been duped into joining!
Through FRAUD and DECEPTION you have been representing a CORPORATION!
A "Legal Fiction" that only exists on paper!
YOU cannot be made to pay taxes! (That is Slavery)
ONLY your legal fiction can be forced to pay taxes!
So just STOP representing that legal fiction!
Step back into the COMMON LAW Jurisdiction!
original video by SGT Report:
NWO SERVICE CORPS & MURDER INC. -- CHRISTOPHER JAMES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kyGoQplsoiWI/
On Rumble:
NWO SERVICE CORPS & MURDER INC. -- CHRISTOPHER JAMES
https://rumble.com/v4abti0-nwo-service-corps-and-murder-inc.-christopher-james.html
Live and speak the TRUTH!
