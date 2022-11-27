Vaccinated by DJ Spragga Benz

Like a idiot them want take people for

Fear monger, ah tell you about you at risk and you’re selfish

You ah hear me, no sah

Sorry

Vaccinated and still go catch Covid

Well, we sorry fi them and them doctor business

Vaccinated and still go catch Covid

We sorry fi them and them hospital business

Fire pon a corrupted leader

Take the money and go sell the country future

Fire pon a corrupt minister

Cause them no care about the health them just ah follow order

Fire pon the corrupt media

Weh ah spread false report to boost the numbers

Fire pon a corrupted doctor

Weh lock off oxygen to the ventilator

Vaccinated and still go catch Covid

Well we sorry fi them and them doctor business

Vaccinated and still go catch Covid

We sorry fi them and them hospital business

Well we did ah warn you

But you ah say we crazy

And say we nah talk facts ah bare conspiracy

You never did want hear

Hospital ah collect money

Say this ah no vaccine it is a gene therapy

Well we did ah warn them ah no that it did for

It no have nothing to do with the health

It ah the new world order

Them never did want hear

Gone go take it inna your shoulder

And now them ah tell you say you need another booster

Vaccinated and still go catch Covid

We sorry fi them and them doctor business

Vaccinated and still go catch Covid

We sorry fi them and them hospital business

We never did want this

It get the youth them sick

Nuff healthy youth ah catch myocarditis

We never did want this

Because this ah big business

Ivermectin cheaper and it more effective

Them never did want that

Want you take poison shot

Moderna and Johnson generate more cash

No watch the blood clot now them say you’re protected

Double Jab still ah ketch you virus

And still ah dead

Vaccinated and still go catch Covid

Well we sorry fi them and them doctor business

Vaccinated and still go catch Covid

We sorry fi them and them hospital business

Fire pon the prime minister

Take the money and go sell the country future

Fire pon the health minister

Cause them no care about the health them just ah follow order

Fire pon the news media

Weh ah spread false report to boost the numbers

Fire pon a corrupted doctor

Weh lock off oxygen to the ventilator