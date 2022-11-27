Vaccinated by DJ Spragga Benz

Like a idiot them want take people for
Fear monger, ah tell you about you at risk and you’re selfish
You ah hear me, no sah
Sorry
Vaccinated and still go catch Covid
Well, we sorry fi them and them doctor business
Vaccinated and still go catch Covid
We sorry fi them and them hospital business
Fire pon a corrupted leader
Take the money and go sell the country future
Fire pon a corrupt minister
Cause them no care about the health them just ah follow order
Fire pon the corrupt media
Weh ah spread false report to boost the numbers
Fire pon a corrupted doctor
Weh lock off oxygen to the ventilator
Vaccinated and still go catch Covid
Well we sorry fi them and them doctor business
Vaccinated and still go catch Covid
We sorry fi them and them hospital business
Well we did ah warn you
But you ah say we crazy
And say we nah talk facts ah bare conspiracy
You never did want hear
Hospital ah collect money
Say this ah no vaccine it is a gene therapy
Well we did ah warn them ah no that it did for
It no have nothing to do with the health
It ah the new world order
Them never did want hear
Gone go take it inna your shoulder
And now them ah tell you say you need another booster
Vaccinated and still go catch Covid
We sorry fi them and them doctor business
Vaccinated and still go catch Covid
We sorry fi them and them hospital business
We never did want this
It get the youth them sick
Nuff healthy youth ah catch myocarditis
We never did want this
Because this ah big business
Ivermectin cheaper and it more effective
Them never did want that
Want you take poison shot
Moderna and Johnson generate more cash
No watch the blood clot now them say you’re protected
Double Jab still ah ketch you virus
And still ah dead
Vaccinated and still go catch Covid
Well we sorry fi them and them doctor business
Vaccinated and still go catch Covid
We sorry fi them and them hospital business
Fire pon the prime minister
Take the money and go sell the country future
Fire pon the health minister
Cause them no care about the health them just ah follow order
Fire pon the news media
Weh ah spread false report to boost the numbers
Fire pon a corrupted doctor
Weh lock off oxygen to the ventilator
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.