On this day 24.03.1999, NATO illegally commenced an aerial attack on Serbia which would continue for 76 terrifying days.

Serbian civilians were subjected raids day and night that sought to destroy all of the infrastructure of Yugoslavia and to poison her people, water, and soil for the foreseeable future.

And 25 years later, the Serbs are the last free people of Europe. We stand with Serbia today and everyday.

Kosovo is Serbia.

Never forget who did this!

Factories, schools and hospitals were destroyed, along with bridges, roads and the electrical grid in a bid to bomb the Serbian population into submission to US and Western European imperialism’s domination of the Balkans.