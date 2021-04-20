James Corbett Explains The Great Reset

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James Corbett gives an overview of the origins of the World Economic Forum's proposed "Great Reset."
Watch the FULL episode:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z5KKR08Id_Y&;t=0s
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