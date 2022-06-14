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Dangers and Opportunities for the Remainder of 2022 (Bob Kudla 1/2)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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293 views • June 14, 2022

🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)


https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/


As fuel and food prices push higher across the globe, where are the opportunities even though the future looks so bleak? The problems are visible to all and there is no where to hide. Bob Kudla from TradeLikeaGenius.com and David DuByne from ADAPT 2030 discuss solutions in a time of constant problems.




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●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 Newsletter ▬▬▬●

https://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...


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🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings https://www.foodwithadapt2030.com

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●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mini-ice-age-conversations-adapt-2030/id1200142326

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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030


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