❗️Vladimir Putin has selected three wishes to fulfill this year as part of the “Tree of Wishes” project.

The initiative is organized by the Russian children and youth movement “Movement of the First.”

It supports children aged 3 to 17 who are facing difficult life circumstances: their wishes are granted, or they receive a special New Year’s gift.

Any Russian citizen can participate by helping make a child’s dream come true, and celebrities as well as government officials traditionally join the effort.

@AussieCossack