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The Covid-19 passport implanted in your skin using this NFC-enabled microchip
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80 views • December 26, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EpFRcv7_fbk | We already see that this whole Covid-19 scare was about the micro-chipping and nano-chipping of the whole humanity with the Mark of the Beast (Book of Revelations 13:16-18) which is in fact the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Who is unable to see that we are in the End Times period is not understanding anything of what is happening in the world.
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