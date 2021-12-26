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The Covid-19 passport implanted in your skin using this NFC-enabled microchip
Countess Erzsebet Bathory
Countess Erzsebet Bathory
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80 views • December 26, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EpFRcv7_fbk | We already see that this whole Covid-19 scare was about the micro-chipping and nano-chipping of the whole humanity with the Mark of the Beast (Book of Revelations 13:16-18) which is in fact the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Who is unable to see that we are in the End Times period is not understanding anything of what is happening in the world.
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mark of the beastcovid-19 passportnfc-enabled microchip
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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