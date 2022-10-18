Create New Account
Dr. Naomi Wolf: CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Is Responsible for Mass Murder
https://gnews.org/articles/t53506724

Summary：On October 4, Attorney Aaron Siri went on FoxNews announced a big legal victory against the CDC, forcing them to hand over V-safe data. “This is Rochelle Walensky’s database,” said Dr. Naomi Wolf on the War Room, ‘this is what she’s criminally liable for, all we heard from the CDC director’s mouth was “safe and effective. And Rochelle Walensky didn't just know; she was in charge of it. This is why I say it's mass murder at a massive scale.”

