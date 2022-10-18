Dr. Naomi Wolf: CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Is Responsible for Mass Murder

https://gnews.org/articles/t53506724
Summary：On October 4, Attorney Aaron Siri went on FoxNews announced a big legal victory against the CDC, forcing them to hand over V-safe data. “This is Rochelle Walensky’s database,” said Dr. Naomi Wolf on the War Room, ‘this is what she’s criminally liable for, all we heard from the CDC director’s mouth was “safe and effective. And Rochelle Walensky didn't just know; she was in charge of it. This is why I say it's mass murder at a massive scale.”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.