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⚡️🇫🇷 For the 32nd Saturday in a row, Parisians took to the streets to demand the end of COVID restrictions & vaccine passports. Except, this time, the police joined the protesters. Take a look.
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398 views • February 20, 2022
⚡️🇫🇷 For the 32nd Saturday in a row, Parisians took to the streets to demand the end of COVID restrictions & vaccine passports.
Except, this time, the police joined the protesters. Take a look.
Except, this time, the police joined the protesters. Take a look.
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