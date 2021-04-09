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Real Deal Report with guest host George Iceman
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107 views • April 09, 2021
Tuesday 6th April 2021:
The Real Deal Report - LIVE
Host: George Iceman
Featuring: Lisa Duthie, Aussie Guru & Tarah Leavitt
Join us for our daily roundup of all the latest real news and updates from around the world + your questions.
Streaming LIVE on...
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/TheRealDeanRyan
You Tube - https://www.youtube.com/c/findyourowntruth
Flote - https://flote.app/RealDealMedia
______________________________________________________
Visit our Online Store at: RealDealMedia.com/shop for all your Real Deal Retail Needs - Your Purchase Fuels This Broadcast
______________________________________________________
Become a Real Deal Member today for Member only exclusive content, including Additional shows, Podcasts and RDM Original Series & more!
Join Today at RealDealMember.com/MEMBERS
______________________________________________________
Contribute to the fight against Censorship and help us keep these Real Deal Reports Alive!
Donate Today
** @PayPal.me/TheRealDeanRyan
** Cash App $TheRealDeanRyan
** Venmo @TheRealDeanRyan
______________________________________________________
Follow @TheRealDeanRyan on Social Media for Updates
______________________________________________________
Visit: www.realdealmedia.comundefined
The Real Deal Report - LIVE
Host: George Iceman
Featuring: Lisa Duthie, Aussie Guru & Tarah Leavitt
Join us for our daily roundup of all the latest real news and updates from around the world + your questions.
Streaming LIVE on...
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/TheRealDeanRyan
You Tube - https://www.youtube.com/c/findyourowntruth
Flote - https://flote.app/RealDealMedia
______________________________________________________
Visit our Online Store at: RealDealMedia.com/shop for all your Real Deal Retail Needs - Your Purchase Fuels This Broadcast
______________________________________________________
Become a Real Deal Member today for Member only exclusive content, including Additional shows, Podcasts and RDM Original Series & more!
Join Today at RealDealMember.com/MEMBERS
______________________________________________________
Contribute to the fight against Censorship and help us keep these Real Deal Reports Alive!
Donate Today
** @PayPal.me/TheRealDeanRyan
** Cash App $TheRealDeanRyan
** Venmo @TheRealDeanRyan
______________________________________________________
Follow @TheRealDeanRyan on Social Media for Updates
______________________________________________________
Visit: www.realdealmedia.comundefined
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