Palantir’s AI Kill List EXPOSED — And Yes, It WILL Be Used on Americans Next

Mirrored Content

The U.S. is paying Palantir to track and target Palestinians in Gaza, according to a new report and if you think that this technology won't be pointed at us, you're on drugs.





It's an AI-powered kill chain and they are already running practice. It's not just a terrorist filter. These systems back-test your life to decide whether you’re killable. It doesn't only identify “targets.” It manufactures them.