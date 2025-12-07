Palantir’s AI Kill List EXPOSED — And Yes, It WILL Be Used on Americans Next

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The U.S. is paying Palantir to track and target Palestinians in Gaza, according to a new report and if you think that this technology won't be pointed at us, you're on drugs.
It's an AI-powered kill chain and they are already running practice. It's not just a terrorist filter. These systems back-test your life to decide whether you’re killable. It doesn't only identify “targets.” It manufactures them.