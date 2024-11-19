Bible, Movies, Denzel, Bay of Pigs, Communism, Adventism, Powerful Pedos, DUI

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2024-11-18 Denzel
Topic list:
* Why “Don’t muzzle the ox,” gives Johnny Christian comfort.
* The Decalogue AND the Law or IN the Law?
* Keeping the peace.
* “Snake Eyes” and the far-Left formula NO ONE strays from.
* “Child 44” revisited.
* What does “Right” look like? — “Snake Eyes” and beyond.
* Denzel and the Jesuits: what does he know and whose side is he on?
* Cynthia McKinney and “Catholic Educated”.
* How Satan controls power.
* On “forgiveness” and how to “pray for your enemies”.
* The “Bay of Pigs” “debacle” EXPLAINED (again), as only Johnny has done.
* State Communism: solution or sting? Ho-ho-ho Chi Minh.
* “Operation: HIGH JUMP”
* Is there hope for the Slavs?
* The truth about Adventism.
* Why are Adventists allowed to flourish?
* Johnny’s volunteer Team folies.
* How much will you be played?
* The resignation of the “Archbishop of Canterbury” and “Jimmy” Savile.
* SIX HUNDRED Sober drivers in Tennessee charged with “DUI”: what does this mean to you?
_____________________
