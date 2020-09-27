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A Message to New “Conspiracy Theorists” -- The Corbett Report
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130 views • September 27, 2020
Original video, show notes, and downloads: https://www.corbettreport.com/episode-385-a-message-to-new-conspiracy-theorists/
So, it’s 2020 and you’ve fallen down the rabbit hole. Disorienting, isn’t it? Well, don’t worry: you are not alone. On this special edition of The Corbett Report, James Corbett welcomes all the newcomers to the reality-based community and gives them some tips and advice that he’s learned along the way about navigating this world of lies and cover ups.
So, it’s 2020 and you’ve fallen down the rabbit hole. Disorienting, isn’t it? Well, don’t worry: you are not alone. On this special edition of The Corbett Report, James Corbett welcomes all the newcomers to the reality-based community and gives them some tips and advice that he’s learned along the way about navigating this world of lies and cover ups.
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