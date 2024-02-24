ANTIQUITECH AFRICA: Exposing the Satanic Deception

This Antiquitech Africa channel exposes the Satanic deception that hides the true origins of cathedrals, castles and other old world buildings in Africa.
https://youtube.com/@AntiquitechAfrica-be4vr?si=XThJXsQPk4w0qRZo
