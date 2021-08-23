01010011 01110001 01110101 01100101 01100101 01111010 01100101 00100000 01100001 00100000 01001100 01100101 01101101 01101111 01101110 01101000 01100101 01100001 01100100 00100000 01100110 01101111 01110010 00100000 01000011 01101111 01110101 01101110 01110100 01110010 01111001 00100000 01010100 01101001 01101101 01100101 01000001 01100100 01110010 01100101 01101110 01101111 01100011 01101000 01110010 01101111 01101101 01100101



Episode V “The Kromapyre Stoats Pinж” provides contextual cue analysis to visual metaphors embedded in the art design and set construction of film, primarily those of Stanley Kubrick, providing a potential solution to the alluring but enigmatic appeal of his productions. Elements of Star Wars and Disney make appearances. In this второй film of the Orkadian Glow series, we get a glimpse of the glitter Under the See of Roma, where a RAD Reichsarbeitsdienst perhaps helps explain Wendy’s red, red rose, and where the Flamingotine nature of the Shining’s “Donner Party” reference finds its Rainbow’s End. Just what exactly is the spice which Han and Chewie are Kessel Running for the Hutt Hun? Are the Overlook Twins trapped in a Minotaur maze of Mengele’s design? Is the chessboard design of 2001’s White Room merely a manifestation of Kubrick’s lifelong obsession with chess or is he playing a game on a larger board? Perhaps a finale flourish of 111’s can sort it out.