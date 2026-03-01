© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Epstein Coalition is now targeting police and media buildings in Tehran.
Adding: CONFIRMED: The U.S. struck IRIB, Iran's state broadcasting headquarters.
This is straight from the regime change playbook. The same tactic was used in Iraq (2003), Libya (2011), and Yugoslavia (1999), destroy the state broadcaster, control the information space.
@DD Geopolitics