The Hundred Years War on Palestine Rashid Khalid

The Hundred Years War on Palestine Rashid KhalidCSPANhttps://www.c-span.org/video/?469160-1/the-hundred-years-war-palestine
February 10, 2020
The Hundred Years' War on Palestine
Columbia University’s Rashid Khalidi talked about the history of the Israel-Palestine Conflict from 1917-2017.
