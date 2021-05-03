Hillary Clinton explains how Joe Biden is the very best president in the world

Who is Joe Biden? He Is F*** Bananas can't even remember his own cabinet members names! :( Somebody that the highest levels of the cabal Behind Joe ( Barack Hussein Obama CCP Communist Marxist Trader of the United States ) But they're just praising him and think he's doing such a great job is exactly what a president should be!? (Our You F*** CRAZY) and do in the white house right now do you hear?



What I just said it's who says That? Tell me the authority is this Luciferian Husband literally soiled all over a young little girls dress literally in the white house! But she's the authority on how Presidents Are Supposed to act! (Where is Waldo CCP China Puppet of the United States)



The great overall first hundred days how is he faring he's got a couple of things so well for Reed he has once again embodied and modeled what a president should act like in the Oval Office in the White House in the World At Large with dignity with purposefulness with care for what he says and how he treats people and his attention to detail and the team Surrendering



( All who work for the CCP the Chinese government not the United States you've been betrayed America wake up ) Where am I Joe can't even remember his own cabinet members names so much Attention she is following a script !I