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For America's largest businesses (both private and public), down to startups, the best brokers are ditching insurance to give owners BETTER benefits at LOWER cost-Nelson Griswold-ASCEND conference
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30 views • February 18, 2021
America's half-dozen, largest health insurance companies have successfully lulled business owners and executives and their HR departments into accepting inevitable, annual price increases - with higher deductibles and often narrower networks that can exclude the best providers. Too few businesses are aware that a growing cohort of their competitors are actually providing HIGHER QUALITY health care and seeing substantial REDUCTIONS in costs, with lower to ZERO out-of-pocket costs and BETTER medical outcomes.
After mastering this alternative-funding benefits model that manages the health care supply chain, Nelson Griswold founded the obligatory ASCEND conference for other brokers fed up with enabling the rip-off of American companies by the health insurance companies. These benefit improvements are freeing up capital for smaller entrepreneurs as well – and improving care for workers with better choices and less to no out-of-pocket costs. Everyone wins.
After mastering this alternative-funding benefits model that manages the health care supply chain, Nelson Griswold founded the obligatory ASCEND conference for other brokers fed up with enabling the rip-off of American companies by the health insurance companies. These benefit improvements are freeing up capital for smaller entrepreneurs as well – and improving care for workers with better choices and less to no out-of-pocket costs. Everyone wins.
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