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Prof Dolores Cahill, Immunologist and Molecular Biologist Interview
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146 views • September 09, 2021
Professor Dolores Cahill an Immunologist and Molecular Biologist from Ireland speaks with Mike Ryan, Asia Pacific Today about a range of topics from censorship, suppression of rights, adverse reactions to the shots and the toll in the EU already in the short term. Medium and Long Term have not had enough time to raise their issues but experts are warning of serious trouble coming.
Credit Mike Ryan Asia Pacific Today and Prof Dolores Cahill
www.asiapacifictoday.tv
Credit Mike Ryan Asia Pacific Today and Prof Dolores Cahill
www.asiapacifictoday.tv
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