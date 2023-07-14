Modern Day Pirates - Admiralty Law

The entire world has been hijacked by Criminals, more accurately, Pirates.



International Maritime Admiralty Law: The Human Race Is Owned Property

There are Two Kinds of Law

In ancient times, nearly as far back as recorded history, an idea was developed that there were only two places people could be; they could be "on land" or "on water." This idea goes as far back into history as ancient Babylon, and was especially important to the Roman Empire.

As a result, two different types of law were created: the "law of the land" and the "law of the sea." The "law of the sea" (law of water) is the law of money. The "law of the land" is the law of any particular culture of people, who occupy a certain landmass. "People of the land" have their own customs, traditions, languages, beliefs, practices, religions, philosophies, morals, values, and so on. Under "natural law" (law of the land), things are allowed in some places, but not in others. When countries are "sovereign" and can make their own laws, this is "natural law" -- the "law" of the land.

According to Black's Law Dictionary, "natural law" comes before, and takes precedent over, other types of law; but we are not supposed to know anything about that. The "people" running things do not want us to be under natural law; "they" do not care about the culture or traditions of anyone -- anywhere in the world. "They" want everyone to be under the same law everywhere (World Government); this is why it is important to understand "international maritime admiralty law," which is the "law of the sea," the "law of water," and the "law of money."

Money is Water

The "law of water" is banking; it's the "law of money." Money does not care about borders, customs, traditions, morals, values, beliefs, opinions, religions, or any of the rest of it. Money can be used anywhere in the world, and no matter who you are or where you come from; money, and the "law of money" is going to apply to you. You can take your credit card and use it anywhere across any border in the world.

