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Βιντεο ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ - Γ ΓΚΑΙΜΠΕΛΣ Οι ΤΕΛΕΥΤΑΙΕΣ ΟΜΙΛΙΕΣ A.Hitler J.Goebbels last speeches 1945
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65 views • April 05, 2020
ΟΜΙΛΙΕΣ ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΑ.ΤΑ ΤΕΛΕΥΤΑΙΑ ΔΙΑΓΓΕΛΜΑΤΑ του Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ & του Γ ΓΚΑΙΜΠΕΛΣ στον ΓΕΡΜΑΝΙΚΟ ΛΑΟ το 1945.ΣΥΓΚΛΟΝΙΣΤΙΚΟ ΗΧΗΤΙΚΟ ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ & ΠΛΑΝΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΚΑΤΑΦΥΓΙΟ του Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ ΜΕ ΤΑ ΚΑΜΜΕΝΑ ΠΤΩΜΑΤΑ του Γ.ΓΚΑΙΜΠΕΛΣ & ΤΗΣ ΣΥΖΥΓΟΥ ΤΟΥ ΜΑΓΔΑΣ με τα6 ΝΕΚΡΑ ΠΑΙΔΙΑ ΤΟΥΣ ΠΟΥ ΔΗΛΗΤΗΡΙΑΣΤΗΚΑΝ για ΝΑ ΜΗΝ ΒΙΑΣΤΟΥΝ & ΣΚΟΤΩΘΟΥΝ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΥΣ ΡΩΣΣΟΥΣ ΜογγολοΜΠΟΛΣΕΒΙΚΟΥΣ.
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