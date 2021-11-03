© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Newsbreak 137 | Roger Guttridge, Holding the Line Exposes Press Censorship by the New York Times, Washington Post of Natural COVID Treatments from a Natural Health Foundation
Follow
1
Share
Report
50 views • November 03, 2021
Informative discussion with Roger Guttridge from Holding the Line, Journalists Against COVID Censorship and Paul Anthony Taylor, Executive Director of the Dr. Rath Health Foundation on the recent actions of the Washington Post and New York Times in turning down ads in their newspapers publicizing Dr. Rath Foundation research into Vitamin C and other micronutrients which offer natural remedies for COVID after first intending to publish, then pulling out citing FDA approvals needed and sensitive subjects.
LINKS FOR MORE:
HOLDING THE LINE website:
https://holding-the-line.com/
Press Release from Holding the Line on this story:
Newspapers censored news and ads on natural approach to COVID/https://holding-the-line.com/press-releases/
PREVIOUS PODCAST WITH HOLDING THE LINE:
Newsbreak 129 | Tony Gosling, Holding the Line | UK Journalists Question the Official Narrative: https://www.bitchute.com/video/2Ijom2hssrst/
DR. RATH FOUNDATION website:
https://www.dr-rath-foundation.org/
PREVIOUS PODCASTS WITH PAUL ANTHONY TAYLOR ON NATURAL HEALTH, PUBLIC HEALTH, AND CORPORATIZING OF HEALTH INDUSTRY:
Report 238: Paul Anthony Taylor and The Corporatization of Public Health: https://www.bitchute.com/video/jv4UTHmWBjpM/
Report #181: Paul Anthony Taylor, Dr. Rath Health Foundation: "WHO is Compromised By Big Pharma": https://www.bitchute.com/video/EJoxEUXMremy/
FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT MY WORK:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:
[email protected]
LINKS FOR MORE:
HOLDING THE LINE website:
https://holding-the-line.com/
Press Release from Holding the Line on this story:
Newspapers censored news and ads on natural approach to COVID/https://holding-the-line.com/press-releases/
PREVIOUS PODCAST WITH HOLDING THE LINE:
Newsbreak 129 | Tony Gosling, Holding the Line | UK Journalists Question the Official Narrative: https://www.bitchute.com/video/2Ijom2hssrst/
DR. RATH FOUNDATION website:
https://www.dr-rath-foundation.org/
PREVIOUS PODCASTS WITH PAUL ANTHONY TAYLOR ON NATURAL HEALTH, PUBLIC HEALTH, AND CORPORATIZING OF HEALTH INDUSTRY:
Report 238: Paul Anthony Taylor and The Corporatization of Public Health: https://www.bitchute.com/video/jv4UTHmWBjpM/
Report #181: Paul Anthony Taylor, Dr. Rath Health Foundation: "WHO is Compromised By Big Pharma": https://www.bitchute.com/video/EJoxEUXMremy/
FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT MY WORK:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:
[email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.