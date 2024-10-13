In Lvov military commissars tried to raid a restaurant but crashed a birthday party. The guests didn't want to be mobilized before dessert so a fight was inevitable.

Adding:

The Ukrainian "Center for Countering Disinformation" commented on the mass raids of TCCs that have unfolded over the past 24 hours across the country, and - surprise! - it's all Russia's fault!

"Enemy media are presenting this situation as "lawlessness" and are trying to give it greater significance than it actually has". The Center says that mobilization is “the only way to save the country from the Kremlin invaders,” and “TCC employees are acting within the scope of their authority.”

What is the real reason behind the mass TCC raids during at clubs, concerts age resorts in Ukraine in the past few days?



Ukrainian media quote a source close to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, which named two reasons for them.



The first is problems with mobilization, the pace of which has seriously slowed down in the last month. The second (more important) is informational.



"In Ukrainian society, there is a persistent feeling of acute social injustice during mobilization. It is believed, and not without reason, that the bulk of those who are now being mobilized are residents of small towns and villages, ordinary workers or poor people who do not have money to buy their way out. This causes tension in society. In addition, there is tension in the army - the military is outraged that they are sitting in the trenches, while healthy men in the rear sit in restaurants, hang out in clubs, go to concerts. Overall, they live a full, peaceful life. Many front-line soldiers are irritated by this and it increases the feeling of social injustice. That is why they decided to organize a show raid so that the whole country could see that "the rich are not above it.” That is, party-goers can also be mobilized. They are now planning to hold such events regularly. This is a political decision"

However, in their opinion, this decision is “controversial,” because the effect from it will be either minimal or even negative. “The pictures of mobilization at the Okean Elzy concert are unlikely to help raise the morale of society. Rather, they will increase the feeling of fear of the future, the feeling of complete defenselessness, and will encourage thousands more men to lie low or try to leave the country. As for the effect on replenishing the army, it is close to zero from such events. People who sit in nightclubs have money to get out of mobilization at any stage, even after they are forcibly brought to the TCC.

And even if they are somehow able to be drafted into the army, they will definitely have the money to buy their way out of being sent to the front. The system is corrupt from top to bottom. And that is the main problem. But there is no desire to solve this problem. It is easier to organize a performance by military commissars.



