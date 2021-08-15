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** BELIEF IN ELECTION FRAUD AND OPPOSTION TO VACCINES & LOCKDOWNS DEFINED AS TERRORISM BY GLOBALIST DHS ** A.Jones – 14/Aug/2021
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172 views • August 15, 2021
** Emergency Broadcast! Opposition To COVID Measures Defined As Terrorism By Biden DHS
- InfoWars, Alex Jones – 14/Aug/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=611845d24d3ef950d2c4e4f1
-- The CDC has announced a plan to place millions of Americans in COVID Camps. Only the spotlight of truth can stop the great reset and put the globalist perpetrators behind bars!
** Military Prepares to Detain US Citizens, Documents Expose 'Internment Procedure'
- Forbidden Knowledge, Alexandra Bruce – 14/Aug/2021
-StewartPeters.tx - Stewart Peters/ Patrick Howley
Article & Video: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/military-prepares-to-detain-us-citizens-documents-expose-internment-procedure/
-- National File Senior Reporter, Patrick Howley, joins Stew Peters to report that the Army National Guard is recruiting for the job of "Internment/Resettlement Specialist". Military documents refer to "civilian internees" and procedures for detaining US citizens.
This, just after Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order 83, giving the state permission to call up the National Guard and State Guard "in connection with certain health care and emergency services operations".
Executive Order 83 would permit the construction of "temporary quarantine and isolation facilities" and "telephone assessments for involuntary commitment cases."
A separate Lloyd Austin DoD document shows the military coaching soldiers to report other soldiers for "suspected white supremacy".
Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security has issued a new National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin regarding the current heightened threat environment across the United States, now through November 11th, listing the following as their top concerns:
• Opposition to COVID measures
• Claims of election fraud, belief Trump can be reinstated
• 9/11 anniversary and religious holidays.
"RMVEs", the new federale slur for "Trump voters" remain a major obsession of the DHS:
Through the remainder of 2021, racially- or ethnically-motivated
violent extremists (RMVEs) and anti-government/anti-authority violent extremists will remain a national threat priority for the United States. These extremists may seek to exploit the emergence of COVID-19 variants by viewing the potential re-establishment of public health restrictions across the United States as a rationale to conduct attacks. Pandemic-related stressors have contributed to increased societal strains and tensions, driving several plots by domestic violent extremists, and they may contribute to more violence this year.
- Cont'd --
- InfoWars, Alex Jones – 14/Aug/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=611845d24d3ef950d2c4e4f1
-- The CDC has announced a plan to place millions of Americans in COVID Camps. Only the spotlight of truth can stop the great reset and put the globalist perpetrators behind bars!
** Military Prepares to Detain US Citizens, Documents Expose 'Internment Procedure'
- Forbidden Knowledge, Alexandra Bruce – 14/Aug/2021
-StewartPeters.tx - Stewart Peters/ Patrick Howley
Article & Video: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/military-prepares-to-detain-us-citizens-documents-expose-internment-procedure/
-- National File Senior Reporter, Patrick Howley, joins Stew Peters to report that the Army National Guard is recruiting for the job of "Internment/Resettlement Specialist". Military documents refer to "civilian internees" and procedures for detaining US citizens.
This, just after Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order 83, giving the state permission to call up the National Guard and State Guard "in connection with certain health care and emergency services operations".
Executive Order 83 would permit the construction of "temporary quarantine and isolation facilities" and "telephone assessments for involuntary commitment cases."
A separate Lloyd Austin DoD document shows the military coaching soldiers to report other soldiers for "suspected white supremacy".
Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security has issued a new National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin regarding the current heightened threat environment across the United States, now through November 11th, listing the following as their top concerns:
• Opposition to COVID measures
• Claims of election fraud, belief Trump can be reinstated
• 9/11 anniversary and religious holidays.
"RMVEs", the new federale slur for "Trump voters" remain a major obsession of the DHS:
Through the remainder of 2021, racially- or ethnically-motivated
violent extremists (RMVEs) and anti-government/anti-authority violent extremists will remain a national threat priority for the United States. These extremists may seek to exploit the emergence of COVID-19 variants by viewing the potential re-establishment of public health restrictions across the United States as a rationale to conduct attacks. Pandemic-related stressors have contributed to increased societal strains and tensions, driving several plots by domestic violent extremists, and they may contribute to more violence this year.
- Cont'd --
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