BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

** BELIEF IN ELECTION FRAUD AND OPPOSTION TO VACCINES & LOCKDOWNS DEFINED AS TERRORISM BY GLOBALIST DHS ** A.Jones – 14/Aug/2021
Metatron's Cube
Metatron's Cube
1140 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
172 views • August 15, 2021
** Emergency Broadcast! Opposition To COVID Measures Defined As Terrorism By Biden DHS
- InfoWars, Alex Jones – 14/Aug/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=611845d24d3ef950d2c4e4f1
-- The CDC has announced a plan to place millions of Americans in COVID Camps. Only the spotlight of truth can stop the great reset and put the globalist perpetrators behind bars!
** Military Prepares to Detain US Citizens, Documents Expose 'Internment Procedure'
- Forbidden Knowledge, Alexandra Bruce – 14/Aug/2021
-StewartPeters.tx - Stewart Peters/ Patrick Howley
Article & Video: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/military-prepares-to-detain-us-citizens-documents-expose-internment-procedure/
-- National File Senior Reporter, Patrick Howley, joins Stew Peters to report that the Army National Guard is recruiting for the job of "Internment/Resettlement Specialist". Military documents refer to "civilian internees" and procedures for detaining US citizens.
This, just after Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order 83, giving the state permission to call up the National Guard and State Guard "in connection with certain health care and emergency services operations".
Executive Order 83 would permit the construction of "temporary quarantine and isolation facilities" and "telephone assessments for involuntary commitment cases."
A separate Lloyd Austin DoD document shows the military coaching soldiers to report other soldiers for "suspected white supremacy".
Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security has issued a new National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin regarding the current heightened threat environment across the United States, now through November 11th, listing the following as their top concerns:
• Opposition to COVID measures
• Claims of election fraud, belief Trump can be reinstated
• 9/11 anniversary and religious holidays.
"RMVEs", the new federale slur for "Trump voters" remain a major obsession of the DHS:

Through the remainder of 2021, racially- or ethnically-motivated
violent extremists (RMVEs) and anti-government/anti-authority violent extremists will remain a national threat priority for the United States. These extremists may seek to exploit the emergence of COVID-19 variants by viewing the potential re-establishment of public health restrictions across the United States as a rationale to conduct attacks. Pandemic-related stressors have contributed to increased societal strains and tensions, driving several plots by domestic violent extremists, and they may contribute to more violence this year.
- Cont'd --
Keywords
current eventsalex jonesinfowarspoliticaldeep statedemocratglobalistundhswhoshadow governmenttraitorsvaccine mandateselection fraudlockdowns
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
After being encroached on by NATO for decades, Russia&#8217;s &#8220;last resort&#8221; nuclear weapon threat sounds like a bluff

After being encroached on by NATO for decades, Russia’s “last resort” nuclear weapon threat sounds like a bluff

Lance D Johnson
New poll reveals broad bipartisan support for AI pause and wealth tax on billionaires

New poll reveals broad bipartisan support for AI pause and wealth tax on billionaires

Ramon Tomey
The UN&#8217;s double standard: A case study in censorship

The UN’s double standard: A case study in censorship

Ava Grace
OpenAI Seeks $30B at $1.4T Valuation as Altman Faces Bipartisan Criticism

OpenAI Seeks $30B at $1.4T Valuation as Altman Faces Bipartisan Criticism

Chase Codewell
The Real Reason Why MAHA Is Fracturing: It Betrayed Its Base and Attacked Its Champions

The Real Reason Why MAHA Is Fracturing: It Betrayed Its Base and Attacked Its Champions

Mike Adams
Report: Voters Use ChatGPT and Other Chatbots for Midterm Ballot Research, Raising Bias and Privacy Concerns

Report: Voters Use ChatGPT and Other Chatbots for Midterm Ballot Research, Raising Bias and Privacy Concerns

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy