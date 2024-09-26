BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NEW SCIENCE SHOWS MRNA JABS WEAKEN THE IMMUNE SYSTEM
Scriptural Scrutiny
Scriptural Scrutiny
146 views • 7 months ago

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/new-science-shows-mrna-jabs-weaken-the-immune-system/

Research is piling up to reveal that the mRNA vaccines increasingly weaken the immune system with each booster. Jefferey dives deeper into what “HighWire” guests Bret Weinstein, PhD and William Makis, MD both detail – multiple vaccinations causing a class switch in antibody production to an overproduction of IgG4, the antibody responsible for dampening immune response, and underproduction of IgG1 and IgG3, the antibodies responsible for cancer surveillance.

AIRDATE: September 19, 2024

