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Forever Friend - Gail Carson
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FeeFiFauxFun
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Do you have a Furry Forever Friend?  Here is a loving tribute to mine.



Forever Friend
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing

100% my concept, idea, direction, arrangement, video animation, Original lyrics and AI Voice/Music



Every morning I wake up, to your happy face

You're a little bit of sunshine, in this gloomy place

Every day you are so fun, to be around

I am so in love with this forever friend I found


Chorus
So can I have your paw?

Can you sit and stay?


Are you a good girl?

Do you want to play?


Can you find your toy?

Do you want a treat?


My very best friend in the whole wide world

You'll forever be


verse

You'll never need a thing, as long as I'm around

A better friend to you, could never be found

I'll give you the world, as long as you're in my life 

I'll be right beside you, till the end of time



Chorus
So can I have your paw?

Can you sit and stay?


Are you a good girl?

Do you want to play?


Can you find your toy?

Do you want a treat?


My very best friend in the whole wide world

You'll forever be




Bridge

All the Humans in this world, have let me down

But I'm so in love with this furry friend I've found



Chorus
So can I have your paw?

Can you sit and stay?


Are you a good girl?

Do you want to play?


Can you find your toy?

Do you want a treat?


My very best friend in the whole wide world

You'll forever be

My very best friend in the whole wide world

You'll forever be



Keywords
aimaltesenew puppycompanion dogfurry friend
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy