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Do you have a Furry Forever Friend? Here is a loving tribute to mine.
Forever Friend
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% my concept, idea, direction, arrangement, video animation, Original lyrics and AI Voice/Music
Every morning I wake up, to your happy face
You're a little bit of sunshine, in this gloomy place
Every day you are so fun, to be around
I am so in love with this forever friend I found
Chorus
So can I have your paw?
Can you sit and stay?
Are you a good girl?
Do you want to play?
Can you find your toy?
Do you want a treat?
My very best friend in the whole wide world
You'll forever be
verse
You'll never need a thing, as long as I'm around
A better friend to you, could never be found
I'll give you the world, as long as you're in my life
I'll be right beside you, till the end of time
Chorus
So can I have your paw?
Can you sit and stay?
Are you a good girl?
Do you want to play?
Can you find your toy?
Do you want a treat?
My very best friend in the whole wide world
You'll forever be
Bridge
All the Humans in this world, have let me down
But I'm so in love with this furry friend I've found
Chorus
So can I have your paw?
Can you sit and stay?
Are you a good girl?
Do you want to play?
Can you find your toy?
Do you want a treat?
My very best friend in the whole wide world
You'll forever be
My very best friend in the whole wide world
You'll forever be