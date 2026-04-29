Do you have a Furry Forever Friend? Here is a loving tribute to mine.







Forever Friend

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing



100% my concept, idea, direction, arrangement, video animation, Original lyrics and AI Voice/Music







Every morning I wake up, to your happy face



You're a little bit of sunshine, in this gloomy place



Every day you are so fun, to be around



I am so in love with this forever friend I found





Chorus

So can I have your paw?



Can you sit and stay?





Are you a good girl?



Do you want to play?





Can you find your toy?



Do you want a treat?





My very best friend in the whole wide world



You'll forever be





verse



You'll never need a thing, as long as I'm around



A better friend to you, could never be found



I'll give you the world, as long as you're in my life



I'll be right beside you, till the end of time







Chorus

So can I have your paw?



Can you sit and stay?





Are you a good girl?



Do you want to play?





Can you find your toy?



Do you want a treat?





My very best friend in the whole wide world



You'll forever be









Bridge



All the Humans in this world, have let me down



But I'm so in love with this furry friend I've found







Chorus

So can I have your paw?



Can you sit and stay?





Are you a good girl?



Do you want to play?





Can you find your toy?



Do you want a treat?





My very best friend in the whole wide world



You'll forever be



My very best friend in the whole wide world



You'll forever be







