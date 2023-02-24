Savanah Hernandez emphasizes the failed response of Biden, Buttigieg and the Feds

Savanah in East Palestine Ohio reporting on the Train Derailment and environmental disaster affecting the township.

"Thank you so much to @IngrahamAngle for having me on to bring attention to the people of East Palestine. And emphasizing the failed response of Biden, Buttigieg and the entire federal government.

I’ve been getting a lot of messages from locals in East Palestine saying that today’s reporting makes them feel heard and seen. The people here are the most kind and generous I’ve ever met. Shame on our federal government for abandoning these Americans."



