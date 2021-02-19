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End-time Laodicean Christians need to break their fallow ground
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90 views • February 19, 2021
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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City on November 13, 2020.
In Jeremiah 4:3, the man of God says, For thus saith the Lord to the men of Judah and Jerusalem, Break up your fallow ground, and sow not among thorns. In Hosea 10:12, we read, Sow to yourselves in righteousness, reap in mercy; break up your fallow ground: for it is time to seek the Lord, till he come and rain righteousness upon you. In both verses, the term “break up your fallow ground” is mentioned. What does fallow ground mean? Fallow ground is uncultivated or unproductive land that is idle during the growing season. It is also defined as plowed land that is left unseeded or uncultivated or not in use.
What type of Christians stand on fallow, unproductive ground? In Revelation 3:14-17, the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua says through His apostle John, And unto the angel of the church of the Laodiceans write; These things saith the Amen, the faithful and true witness, the beginning of the creation of God; I know thy works, that thou art neither cold nor hot: I would thou wert cold or hot. So then because thou art lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will spue thee out of my mouth. Because thou sayest, I am rich, and increased with goods, and have need of nothing; and knowest not that thou art wretched, and miserable, and poor, and blind, and naked.
To those who are standing on fallow ground, Christ says that He will spew you out of His mouth. Is that what you want? Christ will reject you for being unproductive, for being lawless and abiding in sin because the true Christ of the Bible is not your objective. Instead, you are a Christian in name only because you are focused on material wealth rather than being zealous for Christ, yearning for His righteousness.
Don’t be an end-time lukewarm, lawless Laodicean Christian who stands on fallow ground. Break your fallow ground as we read in Jeremiah 4:3 and Hosea 10:12 and reject material wealth and apostasy. Let your emphasis be instead on spiritual wealth which comes from Yeshua and His righteousness, not material wealth as we see in the prosperity Protestant churches of T.D. Jakes, Joel Osteen and countless other fake pastors. Their time will come as per Jeremiah 23:1. Flee these poor, blind, naked Laodicean churches.
Through the Holy Spirit of truth, allow the Lord Jesus Christ break your fallow ground. Break the fallow ground of spiritual idleness and abide in Christ’s righteousness as a true saint of God who keeps the commandments of God and the faith of Jesus as per Revelation 14:12. Be productive for Christ. Be that servant whose talents doubled from 5 to 10. Be zealous for Christ. Be stubborn for Christ. Be ready to make a stand for Christ now as your faith will be heavily tested as Revelation 20:4 is about to come to pass very soon. Be ready now as the 5 wise virgins were in Christ’s parable in Matthew 25.
Be part of Christ’s royal priesthood. Be His peculiar people. Be part of His holy nation and give praise to Him who is the Way, the Truth and the Life. With all the turbulence and chaos going on in the world, now is the time like never before to break up your fallow ground of idleness.
Please take heed to Christ’s warning in Revelation 3:14-21 and if you do break your fallow ground of idleness and sin, the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua will welcome you to sit with Him on His throne.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines. For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City on November 13, 2020.
In Jeremiah 4:3, the man of God says, For thus saith the Lord to the men of Judah and Jerusalem, Break up your fallow ground, and sow not among thorns. In Hosea 10:12, we read, Sow to yourselves in righteousness, reap in mercy; break up your fallow ground: for it is time to seek the Lord, till he come and rain righteousness upon you. In both verses, the term “break up your fallow ground” is mentioned. What does fallow ground mean? Fallow ground is uncultivated or unproductive land that is idle during the growing season. It is also defined as plowed land that is left unseeded or uncultivated or not in use.
What type of Christians stand on fallow, unproductive ground? In Revelation 3:14-17, the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua says through His apostle John, And unto the angel of the church of the Laodiceans write; These things saith the Amen, the faithful and true witness, the beginning of the creation of God; I know thy works, that thou art neither cold nor hot: I would thou wert cold or hot. So then because thou art lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will spue thee out of my mouth. Because thou sayest, I am rich, and increased with goods, and have need of nothing; and knowest not that thou art wretched, and miserable, and poor, and blind, and naked.
To those who are standing on fallow ground, Christ says that He will spew you out of His mouth. Is that what you want? Christ will reject you for being unproductive, for being lawless and abiding in sin because the true Christ of the Bible is not your objective. Instead, you are a Christian in name only because you are focused on material wealth rather than being zealous for Christ, yearning for His righteousness.
Don’t be an end-time lukewarm, lawless Laodicean Christian who stands on fallow ground. Break your fallow ground as we read in Jeremiah 4:3 and Hosea 10:12 and reject material wealth and apostasy. Let your emphasis be instead on spiritual wealth which comes from Yeshua and His righteousness, not material wealth as we see in the prosperity Protestant churches of T.D. Jakes, Joel Osteen and countless other fake pastors. Their time will come as per Jeremiah 23:1. Flee these poor, blind, naked Laodicean churches.
Through the Holy Spirit of truth, allow the Lord Jesus Christ break your fallow ground. Break the fallow ground of spiritual idleness and abide in Christ’s righteousness as a true saint of God who keeps the commandments of God and the faith of Jesus as per Revelation 14:12. Be productive for Christ. Be that servant whose talents doubled from 5 to 10. Be zealous for Christ. Be stubborn for Christ. Be ready to make a stand for Christ now as your faith will be heavily tested as Revelation 20:4 is about to come to pass very soon. Be ready now as the 5 wise virgins were in Christ’s parable in Matthew 25.
Be part of Christ’s royal priesthood. Be His peculiar people. Be part of His holy nation and give praise to Him who is the Way, the Truth and the Life. With all the turbulence and chaos going on in the world, now is the time like never before to break up your fallow ground of idleness.
Please take heed to Christ’s warning in Revelation 3:14-21 and if you do break your fallow ground of idleness and sin, the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua will welcome you to sit with Him on His throne.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines. For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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