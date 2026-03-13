🤡Sin. Ted Cruz condemns phrase 'Christ is King' as antisemitic

🤡Ted Cruz condemns the phrase 'Christ is King' as antisemitic

What's next? Banning wearing crosses in public places?

Adding:

🚨 🚫 Epstein files hacked in 2023 by possible foreign spy - report

An anonymous hacker accessed the FBI’s Epstein files in 2023 after breaching a server at the Child Exploitation Forensic Lab, Reuters reports.

📑 The files had been "left vulnerable" by Special Agent Aaron Spivack, allowing the intruder to access sensitive data — raising questions about whether the FBI itself had any connection to the hacker.

The hacker even held a video call with FBI agents, yet his identity remains unknown, according to report.

👉 While it remains unconfirmed that the intruder was linked to a foreign government, some US experts claim it may have been “someone interested in kompromat,” once again pulling the familiar ‘Russian threat’ card.

The alleged hacking attempt may allow the FBI to classify the materials as sensitive content requiring protection.

🤔Another pretext to keep the Epstein files under wraps?





@geopolitics_prime