Things Getting Worse Or Being Revealed? | John and Juan – 107 Intel Insights | April 11th 2024
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
Published 13 hours ago

Join John & Juan in this episode where Juan discusses the following and more:


- Why was Hunter one mile from Dominion at this precise time?


- We have been set up to attack each other – unite in truth


- Are things getting worse are we losing this war or are things just being revealed?


- The signs are everywhere Look – Listen – Common Sense – Research


- Some sources to consider


