School Secretly Feeding Bugs To Kids: Communist Chinese Style Credit Scores Coming To The West

Australia continues to follow the footsteps of the communist regine. Teachers are suffering for not getting the jab, Social credit is on the rise, and kids are being fed bugs without the parent’s knowledge. Maria Zee joins us today to talk this dilemma.

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