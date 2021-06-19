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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1056 - Sandra Teichow - Report on sentencing
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232 views • June 19, 2021
Sandra was handing out quarters to people in need at the laundromat, when Thomas, a lifelong violent criminal with an extensive criminal history that goes back to the 1960’s, beat and strangled her, before stealing her possessions and dumping her body in a secluded area. She managed to take a picture of Thomas as he fled the scene, her last act before succumbing to her injuries.
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