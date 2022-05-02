Miles Guo: The shutdown of Duowei News is not a simple matter, and many CCP pawns have stopped smearing me. The CCP has really run out of money and fears the Whistleblowers’ Movement

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5/1/2022 Miles Guo: The New Federal State of China and the Whistleblowers’ Movement have had a profound impact on the world, with the ideas of the New Federal State of China and the Way of Righteousness being widely accepted. The shutdown of Duowei News is not a simple matter, and many CCP pawns have stopped smearing me. The CCP has really run out of money and fears the Whistleblowers’ Movement