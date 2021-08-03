Sitka Hash House (Interview)At the dawn of legalization in Washington State in 2012, Nick and Shawn didn’t know how life was about to turn upside down.Colleagues at a gaming company, they came into the office and learned the business had been dissolved, suits arrived out of the elevator banks straight out of the matrix, and ushered everyone to the exits, file boxes in hand (except for Shawn who cleverly slipped his computer out the fire escape).Pondering their next move, Nick, born in Eastern Washington, and 5th-generation Lebanese tells Shawn: “Look, the business right now is hashish and flower joints.”Serendipitously, state cannabis licenses are still open for 30 days. Had their employer been sold one month later, or a few months earlier, the opportunity to start Sitka may not have been. As it worked out, the universe nudged a pair of friends to heed the call and take a leap into the unknown and embark on a new adventure.Guests:Nic Saad & Shawn Richards, Co-Founders - Sitka Hash HouseCo-Hosts:Tom Howard & Miggy420~ hosts of Cannabis Legalization NewsHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 768 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis business news, interviews, investments, events, products, reviews, and some random stuff. But as Jay-Z said "it's only entertainment."Music Info:Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020Artist: Milochromatic BeatsSong: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.