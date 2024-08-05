BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON P148 Parash 44 Dvarim Words DvarimDeuteronomy
5 views • 9 months ago

P148 Parash 44 D’varim (Words) D’varim/Deuteronomy 1:1 – 3:22

Deuteronomy 2


Moshe, in this chapter, proceeds in the rehearsal of God's providences concerning Israel in their way to Canaan, yet preserves not the record of any thing that happened during their tedious march back to the Red Sea, in which they wore out almost thirty-eight years, but passes that over in silence as a dark time, and makes his narrative to begin again when they faced about towards Canaan (Deu_2:1-3), and drew towards the countries that were inhabited, concerning which God here gives them direction,


I. What nations they must not give any disturbance to. 1. Not to the Edomites (Deu_2:4-8). 2. Not to the Moabites (Deu_2:9), of the antiquities of whose country, with that of the Edomites, he gives some account (Deu_2:10-12). And here comes in an account of their passing the river Zered (Deu_2:13-16). 3. Not to the Ammonites, of whose country here is some account given (Deu_2:17-23).


II. What nations they should attack and conquer. They must begin with Sihon, king of the Amorites (Deu_2:24, Deu_2:25). And accordingly, 1. They had a fair occasion of quarrelling with him (Deu_2:26-32). 2. God gave them a complete victory over him (Deu_2:33, etc.).


In chapter two we see the Lord protecting the land He has given to the descendents of Esav, & Amon.


Messianic Congregation Beth Goyim A Messianic Jewish Congregation where Jew and Gentile meet as one people. Messianic Shabbat Services. Messianic Bible study. Located in Lexington, NC.

Messianic Jewish audio and Prophecy videos available, If you are looking for a solid teaching ministry, then you have found a home. If you just looking for fluff and stuff this is not your place. THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY Tuesday 7:30PM. The SLEDGEHAMMER Show Wenesday 7:30PM, Shabbat "Saturday" Service 11AM ET.

We stream from our own website www.yeshuatube.org on Tuesday @ 7:30 PM ET for The City Gate Messianic Bible Study. Wednesday 7:30 PM ET for The Sledgehammer Show. Shabbat (Sat) 11AM ET for a live Shabbat Service.

If you don't see us on youtube go to our other channel on Rumble www.rumble.com/BGMCTV

Our main website is www.bgmctv.org

www.BGMCTV.org

http://www.rumble.com/BGMCTV

www.youtube.com/bgmctv

www.facebook.com/andrew.dinnerman

www.twitter.com/rabbiAndrew

www. Thetorahnetwork.com/bgmctv

https://usa.life/bgmctv

Telegram https://t.me/BGMCTV

www.brighteon.com/channels/bgmctv

www.ugetube.com/@BGMCTV

www.bitchute.com/BGMCTV

www.yeshuatube.org


