© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ernst Wolff, Economist, Journalist & Author | Courageous Convos - 11 April 2022
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • April 12, 2022
Courageous Convos With Special Guest Prof Ernst Wolff, Economist, Journalist & Author - 11 April 2022
Voices For Freedom – Return Guest: Prof Ernst Wolff, Economist, Journalist & Author.
Ernst's main focus is the interrelation between politics and the economy, particularly the financial sector. Much of his criticism has been of the global financial and monetary system, especially the role of the IMF, the World Bank, the Federal Reserve, the Bretton Woods' system and worldwide fiat money issues.
Understanding the financial sector and upcoming challenges is going to be extremely important for all of us. For this reason it will be a special focus for us over the next month (and continuing) as we interview more international and local experts on this topic.
First Interview: Ernst Wolff On The Global Financial System
https://odysee.com/@voicesforfreedom:6/Freedom-TV-Ernst-Wolff:6 - Oct 4, 2021
Voices For Freedom Links:
Remember to sign up to our mailing list to keep informed: www.voicesforfreedom.co.nz/stay-informed/
Are you in NZ? Join thousand of others in local Voices For Freedom groups: https://voicesforfreedom.co.nz/local-sign-up/
Learn your rights - template letters, tips and other tools: https://voicesforfreedom.co.nz/resources/.
Get your employment kit (no jab, no job) info: https://voicesforfreedom.co.nz/employment
Web: www.voicesforfreedom.co.nz
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/voicesforfreedom_nz/
Telegram: https://t.me/voicesforfreedom
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://odysee.com/@voicesforfreedom:6/Special-Guest--Prof-Ernst-Wolff,-Economist,-Journalist---Author:9 - April 11, 2022.
Ernst Wolff, Economist, Journalist & Author | Courageous Convos - 11 April 2022
Ernst Wolff, Economist, Journalist, Author, Courageous Convos, 11 April 2022
Voices For Freedom – Return Guest: Prof Ernst Wolff, Economist, Journalist & Author.
Ernst's main focus is the interrelation between politics and the economy, particularly the financial sector. Much of his criticism has been of the global financial and monetary system, especially the role of the IMF, the World Bank, the Federal Reserve, the Bretton Woods' system and worldwide fiat money issues.
Understanding the financial sector and upcoming challenges is going to be extremely important for all of us. For this reason it will be a special focus for us over the next month (and continuing) as we interview more international and local experts on this topic.
First Interview: Ernst Wolff On The Global Financial System
https://odysee.com/@voicesforfreedom:6/Freedom-TV-Ernst-Wolff:6 - Oct 4, 2021
Voices For Freedom Links:
Remember to sign up to our mailing list to keep informed: www.voicesforfreedom.co.nz/stay-informed/
Are you in NZ? Join thousand of others in local Voices For Freedom groups: https://voicesforfreedom.co.nz/local-sign-up/
Learn your rights - template letters, tips and other tools: https://voicesforfreedom.co.nz/resources/.
Get your employment kit (no jab, no job) info: https://voicesforfreedom.co.nz/employment
Web: www.voicesforfreedom.co.nz
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/voicesforfreedom_nz/
Telegram: https://t.me/voicesforfreedom
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://odysee.com/@voicesforfreedom:6/Special-Guest--Prof-Ernst-Wolff,-Economist,-Journalist---Author:9 - April 11, 2022.
Ernst Wolff, Economist, Journalist & Author | Courageous Convos - 11 April 2022
Ernst Wolff, Economist, Journalist, Author, Courageous Convos, 11 April 2022
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.