The Radicalization of Mosques in the U.S. Increases the Threat of Jihad - Brannon Howse

Jihad is a word that is often used, but rarely defined. Jihad is the Islamic goal of dying in martyrdom with the hope of securing a place in paradise, explains Brannon Howse, the president of Worldview Broadcast Network. Brannon is also the creator of several eye-opening documentaries and the author of 13 books. He is well researched on how Islamic Jihad is currently threatening the United States and explains how Jihadists have infiltrated America through Hamas-linked mosques, and how the Muslim Brotherhood is connected with Nazism. Jihad is the murder of everyone who is an “infidel,” or a non-Muslim, and it is in direct contrast to the Word of God, which commands people to never commit murder.









TAKEAWAYS





The open border crisis is facilitating the arrival of millions of more potential Jihadists by design





College kids are converting to Islam at higher rates than ever before and recruited to participate in Islamic/pro-Palestinian demonstrations





There are millions of communists throughout the U.S. as well as Jihadists who want to kill as many Americans as possible





90 percent of American mosques today are directly linked to the Muslim Brotherhood (Hamas)









