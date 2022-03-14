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The View Defends Kamala Harris with Machine Gun "Racism"
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24 views • March 14, 2022
The view defends Kamala Harris at every opportunity, stating the fact that she is black and female, as reasons that you can't possibly criticize her. Of course it's "racist" to do so. It's the woke culture that is so pervasive throughout our political discourse today we are one group is deemed to be untouchable, superior, and cannot be criticized. It is the definition of confession through projection.
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