Heritage Foundation Prez tells WEF Elite: You are the problem!

The World Economic Forum globalists meeting in Davos heard a message they didn’t want to hear. Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation in Washington DC, confronted the Davos elite by telling them they are a big part of the problem in the world. Mr. Roberts was invited to participate in a panel at the World Economic Forum. He told reporters he was surprised to have received the invitation. The panel was titled, “What to expect from a possible Republican administration.” Former Ohio Senator Rob Portman and Wall Street Journal’s Gerard Baker were also on the panel.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 01/19/2024





