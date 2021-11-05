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How to find companies with less than 100 employees or for relocation
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42 views • November 05, 2021
This may also be useful for moving to states that push back against the "mandate."
If I recall correctly, the states have all powers not specifically granted to the Federal government.
Once you have the file downloaded you can load it into Excel or Google Sheets.
If I recall correctly, the states have all powers not specifically granted to the Federal government.
Once you have the file downloaded you can load it into Excel or Google Sheets.
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