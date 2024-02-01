Triggered by Truth

October 29th, 2023
Pastor Dean preaches about why truth matters and the countenance all Christians should have when studying the Word of God.
"For whosoever shall be ashamed of me and of my words, of him shall the Son of man be ashamed, when he shall come in his own glory..." Luke 9:26a
