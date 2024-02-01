Triggered by Truth

Create New Account
Fire & Grace Church
October 29th, 2023

Pastor Dean preaches about why truth matters and the countenance all Christians should have when studying the Word of God.

"For whosoever shall be ashamed of me and of my words, of him shall the Son of man be ashamed, when he shall come in his own glory..." Luke 9:26a

