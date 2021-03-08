WTF. This is a Kids' TV show in Holland.(Details in description)

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An advert for the programme called 'Simply Naked', which is set to be televised by the public broadcaster NOS, showed a group of adults disrobing in front of an audience of children.
The boys and girls, aged between 10 and 12, were invited to ask questions on subjects such as how confident the adults felt in their own bodies.
The series' developers say it has been 'very carefully produced,' is intended to educate children about the human body and that there are no questions about sex.
But critics have branded it 'disgusting,' with the leader of the right-wing FvD party Thierry Baudet saying it 'comes close to promoting paedophilia'. dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9338713/Kids-TV-featuring-nude-adults-answering-questions-human-body-sparks-fury-Holland.html