Israel’s Fate, Catholic Prophecy, And The Start Of World War 3

John-Henry Westen





Oct 11, 2023





Many fear that war in Israel already signals the start of World War 3. Catholic prophecies may have the answer. This is a live discussion with the foremost Catholic voice on prophecy from Marian apparitions Xavier Ayral, the author of the book Revelations.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3olfva-israels-fate-catholic-prophecy-and-the-start-of-world-war-3.html



