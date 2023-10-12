Create New Account
Israel’s Fate, Catholic Prophecy, And The Start Of World War 3
High Hopes
John-Henry Westen


Oct 11, 2023


Many fear that war in Israel already signals the start of World War 3. Catholic prophecies may have the answer. This is a live discussion with the foremost Catholic voice on prophecy from Marian apparitions Xavier Ayral, the author of the book Revelations.


